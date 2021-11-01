 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $39,000

Welcome to this investor's dream! This property has so much to offer with original character throughout. With a little love, resources, and time, this property can be brought back to life. When you enter you are welcomed by a large living area with a connected kitchen and dining room. Upstairs there are the bedrooms and full bathroom. Additional amenities include wood floors throughout, original bathroom tiling, wood paneling, a full front porch, and much more! Don't miss out on this one of a kind opportunity!

