2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $64,000

UPDATE: A new US Foods Chef's Store is headed to 2535 Wards Road in the former OfficeMax location.
Two felony charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer against a Madison Heights man will proceed to an Amherst County jury, a ju…
When Sherwin Pilley invested in opening her own business — and recently, a new storefront bakery in Forest, she worried she would regret it.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
For most of her professional career, JoAnn Martin told the story of Lynchburg directly from City Hall, spending not quite 40 years calling tha…
Campbell County’s Virginia Cooperative Extension office is finding new ways to offer fresh produce grown in the county straight to area reside…
After an uncertain period devoid of live music and, consequently, work, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, a band with Nelson County roots got one of its biggest gigs yet that helped tell an important, locally impactful story in the process. Chamomile & Whiskey was featured in the pilot episode of Hulu's recent award-winning limited series, "Dopesick."
Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan sent a letter this week reprimanding Ward IV City Councilman Chris Faraldi following Friday's Lynchburg City School Board meeting, prompting Faraldi to respond with a letter of his own.
