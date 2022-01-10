2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $74,000

Calling investors! Don't miss out on this property with so much potential!
Centra on Tuesday announced changes to its hospital visitation policies, effective Thursday.
A Salem woman was sentenced Friday in Bedford Circuit Court on abduction and robbery charges from 2020.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold announced Friday his intention to retire effective July 1 after four years at the helm…
Amtrak trains carrying passengers from New Orleans to New York, as well as Roanoke to Washington, D.C., became stranded in the Lynchburg area …
A female inmate died at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center early Wednesday after she was found unresponsive in her cell, authorities said.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
As hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have climbed dramatically in a post-holiday surge, Centra has opened space at Bedford Memorial Hospital …
Amid criticism that the state botched preparations and response to a 50-mile backup on Interstate 95, the Virginia's main traffic artery, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a Wednesday interview he was "sick and tired people talking about what went wrong."
As students prepare to return to colleges and universities in the Lynchburg area for the upcoming spring semester, school leaders are figuring…
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
