2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $75,000

Ready for someone to flip. Some work completed. New windows, roof. Some new wiring and plumbing. As owner completes work; price will be adjusted up; this is best time to buy!
A new restaurant will be open soon in the former Fifth & Federal Station location.
Two new restaurants have been confirmed for the new West Edge development under construction on Timberlake Road.
Family-run book, toy and teacher supply store Givens Books & Little Dickens has been operating for more than four decades and despite move…
Chick-fil-A has applied for a building permit to construct a 5,200-square-foot restaurant at 21129 Timberlake Road.
Every Tuesday, Third Wave Coffee in Forest gets a little bit rowdier in the best of ways.
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
With new owners, the Rosedale development at 1600 Graves Mill Road is moving forward again.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
5th Street Grind has reopened after being shut down for all of 2021 due to COVID-19.
Outgoing Nelson County High School Principal Chris Sumner didn’t always want to work in education.
