2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $79,000

Country Place townhouse now available! Convenient location and even within walking distance of Jersey Mike's, Panera Bread, Fresh Market and so much more. The first floor offers a living room, laundry closet, breakfast nook with sliding glass doors leading to a privacy fence with concrete patio, a half bath and kitchen (Fridge is new - 2021). The 2nd floor has a full hall bath, master bedroom with 2 closets and a 2nd bedroom. Convenient to Liberty University and University of Lynchburg!

