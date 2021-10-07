Contract fell apart! Bring ALL OFFERS b4 seller keeps as rental. Turnkey property ideal for a small family, students, young professionals, retirees, or investors! Move right in or cash flow immediately with $800+/month rent! Home features a new heat pump, off street parking, newer roof, newer windows, hot water heater, flooring, and fresh paint that helps keep energy bills low and no big ticket purchases needed for years! Within close proximity to highways, public transportation, schools, shopping, and restaurants. This centrally located home is new, quiet, and convenient. Buyers, simply unpack and enjoy the warm summer nights on the large front porch or grill and chill on the concrete pads in the shaded backyard! Call today to see!
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $79,900
