Affordable 2 BR townhouse. Heatpump replaced May 2019 Open floor plan with sliding doors to large deck with privacy fence. Upstairs are 2 generous sized BR's and a hall bath. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and bus line.
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $79,999
