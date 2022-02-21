 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $89,000

What a great townhome. Under $90,000 this is one of those situations where you really can buy a nice home for less than you can rent. The location is perfect, being right past the Fresh Market/Chipotle you are minutes from anywhere you want to be! The seller previously updated the flooring to high quality laminate hardwoods that look awesome! Enjoy private, outdoor space of the home with privacy fence on the back patio. This really is one nice home. Affordable and move in ready so this one will go quick!

