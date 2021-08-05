2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $89,900

Two bedroom, one bath home close to Miller Park, convenient to 12th Street, Fort Ave and Campbell Ave. Perfect for first time homebuyers or Investors. Living room is currently being used as a bedroom and there is also an office, bonus room, nursery or what could be used as a walk-in closet connected to the master bedroom. Many upgrades were completed in 2019 to include refinished hardwood floors, Completely remodeled bathroom, New plumbing throughout, new electrical throughout to include 200 amp service, Remodeled kitchen with custom built cabinets and Corian countertops, black Samsung appliances, Blown in insulation in attic, Insulated crawl space and new 2 ton heat pump. Huge front porch, fenced in front yard, storage shed in the backyard and to round it off there is even off street parking in the rear.