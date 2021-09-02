Great first time home buyer property or an income producing home. Currently leased for $600. per month. Nice srceen in porch to enjoy the privacy the back yard has to offer. Applinaces convey and the home is served by City water and sewer.
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
'We're going to reach a tipping point': Lynchburg-area schools report highest weekly COVID-19 case count to date
COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg-area schools are rising to levels never seen before locally.
Amherst County is slated to receive two new businesses in the heart of the Madison Heights commercial corridor – Starbucks and Cookout – accor…
A jury that heard a civil case about a crash off of Timberlake Road in 2014 ordered the defendant to pay $1 million in damages to the victim.
Liberty University announced Thursday that it’ll be enacting a campus-wide quarantine until Sept. 10 as it experiences its highest rate of COVID-19 cases on campus to date.
The Bedford County treasurer’s office and commissioner of the revenue’s office will be closed from Sept. 16 through Sept. 24 as the county transitions to a new tax system meant to offer more online services to Bedford County residents, and improve tracking and managing of tax billing and collections in the County, Bedford County officials announced Monday.
Nelson County Public Schools will be closed Friday for several reasons, including an investigation into an incident at the high school.
A sophomore at Nelson County High School had two of his teeth chipped and remains in detention after two Nelson sheriff’s deputies wrestled hi…
Lynchburg resident finds pathway out of foster care and into homeownership with help of local nonprofit
In late summer, the ravine is overgrown with kudzu and other greenery, but come winter, Tiler McFadden knows he’ll have a view of the river, a…
As bad as things look for President Joe Biden these days, Donald Trump may have it worse.
Hill City Pride greeted downtown Lynchburg this year with singing, dancing, color and plenty of community support behind it.