2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $89,900

Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome in wonderful location off Timberlake Rd. This updated and move-in ready END UNIT boasts upgraded stainless appliances that convey, newer washer and dryer that also convey, awesome tile backsplash in kitchen and tiled shower! The townhome also has newer paint, carpet in bedrooms and newer kitchen countertops. On entry you will notice the newer laminate floors, as well as new vanities in both baths. This End unit also has white kitchen cabinets, a newer heat pump and water heater. This townhome is in great condition and overlooks the pond and open common area. The owners even added a RING doorbell system. Move in and enjoy the restaurants, schools, Wards Rd shopping and universities a stones throw away.