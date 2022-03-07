2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $89,900

Welcome home to 825 Old Forest Rd. This cute home is perfect for first time home buyers or investors. 2 bedroom and 1 bath, full unfinished basement for future expansion. Enjoy coffee on your deck overlooking the flat backyard that backs up to the creek. Really nice shed for additional storage. New hot water heater, roof is 5 years old. Convenient to University of Lynchburg, shopping, restaurants and Randolph College. Don't miss out on this one!