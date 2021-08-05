 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $89,900

COMPLETE RENOVATION on a corner lot!! Brand new front porch, new tankless water heater, shiplap ceiling in kitchen, new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet downstairs, and off street parking. Property tax for next 10 years is approved for $345.82 per year. Perfect for a first time home buyer or an investor looking for a turnkey property.

