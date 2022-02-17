 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $92,000

Looking for a great cash flow opportunity? This ranch style, 2 bed 1 bath could be it! Current rent is $775 per month. Long term tenant in place has been amazing and wants to stay. All rooms are large and very spacious. Property has small fenced in front yard with porch and backyard with deck. Brand new HVAC system was just installed last year. 24-hour notice required to schedule showings. Come by and see the full potential this investment property has to offer!

