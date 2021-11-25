Brick 1 story on a large level corner lot with a large 19x33 workshop/storage building in the rear yard.Zoned B-5 which allows for a wide variety of business uses. This home offers a huge covered rocking chair front porch, enclosed rear sunporch, floored walkup attic and full unfinished walkout basement with toilet and sink ..The spacious living room offers a brick woodburning FP, the formal DR has French doors, there are 2 bdrms and a full hall bath.The architectural roof is 5 +- years old, the heat pump was installed in 2020 and there is a 200 amp breaker box.
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $94,750
