2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $94,900

Cute, cozy home situated on a pretty lot with a lovely back yard. Home has been recently renovated with new Roof, paint, kitchen, flooring, carpeting, and new drywall in enclosed porch. There is an additional room that could be used as an office or for additional storage. In addition to the deck, there are several storage units out back and a spacious private backyard. This is a great little home in a very quiet area.

