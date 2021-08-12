 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $94,900

Great first time home buyer property or an income producing home. Currently leased for $600. per month. Nice srceen in porch to enjoy the privacy the back yard has to offer. Applinaces convey and the home is served by City water and sewer.

