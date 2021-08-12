 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $94,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $94,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $94,900

Comfortable, Main Level living in Fort Hill! This 2 bedroom property is perfect for a first time home buyer or investor. Located in a convenient location with hardwoods throughout, replacement windows, and HVAC for heating/cooling, and a backyard offers a great space for entertaining, gardening, or children playing. This is not one to miss!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert