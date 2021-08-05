2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $95,000

Don't miss this opportunity to cash in on low interest rates with this affordable home. Perfect for first time home buyers this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath home located in the city of Lynchburg is very convenient to restaurants, schools, and retail stores. With only a 6 minute drive to Lynchburg College and 12 minute drive to Liberty University this home would be great for college students. This would make for a great retirement home as well offering single level living. The public schools are Perrymont Elementary, PL Dunbar Middle, and E C Glass High. Seller is offering a $5,000 repair credit.