Looking for a great cash flow opportunity? This ranch style, 2 bed 1 bath could be it! Current rent is $775 per month. Long term tenant in place has been amazing and wants to stay. All rooms are large and very spacious. Property has small fenced in front yard with porch and backyard with deck. Brand new HVAC system was just installed last year. 24-hour notice required to schedule showings. Come by and see the full potential this investment property has to offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $95,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Forest man was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual battery in a case involving a minor.
A collision between a tanker truck and a sedan on U.S. 29 left one person dead Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Glenn A. Trent is one of those Lynchburg names — easily recognizable from the side of tow trucks and from the sign on a 12th Street business.
A Madison Heights man and former veterinarian pleaded guilty in federal court last week to a pair of misdemeanor drug charges related to the d…
A Lynchburg man died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. 29, police said.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Campbell County Public Schools will begin giving parents the option to decide whether or not to make their children wear masks during school, …
Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan sent a letter this week reprimanding Ward IV City Councilman Chris Faraldi following Friday's Lynchburg City School Board meeting, prompting Faraldi to respond with a letter of his own.
A Lynchburg man who a prosecutor said assaulted a city resident in his home and was shot doing so was denied a bond request Wednesday.
The mission of the Nelson County Education Association is to advocate for Nelson County Public Schools employees. NCEA recently conducted a te…