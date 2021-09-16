Brick home located just off of Rivermont Avenue offers a nice rear yard for play and pets! Two bedrooms, full bath, spacious living room, eat-in kitchen and separate laundry room. Coat closet off living room, pantry in kitchen, nice linen closet. Hardwood floors, central heat and air, quiet street & more surrounds this rare opportunity in this market at this price!
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $99,900
