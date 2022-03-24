2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $99,900

New Hvac and Upgraded 200 amp service! Home now features central heat and air. Cute, cozy home situated on a pretty lot with a lovely back yard. Home has been recently renovated with NEW ROOF, paint, kitchen, flooring, carpeting, and new drywall in enclosed porch. There is an additional room that could be used as an office or for additional storage. In addition to the deck, there are several storage units out back and a spacious private backyard. Two parking spots off-street. This is a great little home in a very quiet area.