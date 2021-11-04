 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $99,900

Charming home offering the convenience of nearby universities as well as the city of Lynchburg. Investment property on a double lot with potential! Has a walk-up attic that could be finished for additional living space as well as a partial basement. Large bonus room off of the bedroom could serve as an office or nursery. Once updated, this could be a great starter home or rental property! Home is selling AS IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert