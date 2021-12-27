 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $122,900

Convenient location to every amenity you'd need. Close to 29, minutes from the City of Lynchburg and ease of access to major highways. Don't miss this cozy townhome as these units do not get listed often. Great price point for owner occupant, 1st time buyer or investors. This unit offers brand new laminate flooring on main level, Washer/Dryer convey, no fridge included, fenced back yard perfect for a small pet, small deck over looking the yard. Unit isn't perfect but at this price get in now, don't wait. The bedrooms on the 2nd floor are spacious along with a full 3 piece bathroom. Half bath and laundry on the main level along with a nice kitchen. Good amount of storage too.

