 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $159,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $159,900

Very affordable housing and with option of USDA 100% financing. Brand new roof and heat pump installed. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new cabinets and butcher block countertops with a subway tile backsplash. Brand new stainless steel appliances will be installed prior to closing. The bathroom has been updated with brand new vanity, tile flooring, medicine cabinet, and new toilet. There are two spacious bedrooms with a formal dining room and living room along with an addition on the rear. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer conveying and large coat closet. Off the rear of the home is a massive deck for cookouts with fenced-in space and a covered rocking chair front porch.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Lynchburg General’s emergency department has been juggling the influx of patients, and with precious few beds available, emergency patients who need to be admitted have been held in the emergency department for as long as 30 hours.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert