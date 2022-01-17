Very affordable housing and with option of USDA 100% financing. Brand new roof and heat pump installed. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new cabinets and butcher block countertops with a subway tile backsplash. Brand new stainless steel appliances will be installed prior to closing. The bathroom has been updated with brand new vanity, tile flooring, medicine cabinet, and new toilet. There are two spacious bedrooms with a formal dining room and living room along with an addition on the rear. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer conveying and large coat closet. Off the rear of the home is a massive deck for cookouts with fenced-in space and a covered rocking chair front porch.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $159,900
