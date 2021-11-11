2 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $53,500

Great investment property on a great lot in a even better location. There is a single wide on property that has a renter inside.
A new local, family-run store selling overstock shelf-pulls as well as open-box, scratched, dented and returned retail items will open Friday.
RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and arson in the November 2020 killing of his girlfriend in which he…
A former attorney who practiced around Lynchburg — briefly as a criminal prosecutor — was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands from two elderly women she was working for.
A bus driver for Nelson County Public Schools was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with driving a commercial motor vehicle under the influence and …
The YMCA of Central Virginia announced on Tuesday it has received a $2 million gift from the Schewel-Clark family toward a major renovation of…
The trophy made its way through the arms of Liberty Christian players until it was finally seized by Gideon Davidson.
Nine area football squads are headed to the Virginia High School League playoffs.
Bedford woman with gun fatally shot by officers
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
With nearly 2,600 write-in votes cast in the race for the District 2 seat on the Bedford County School Board, Tuesday night’s results are too close to name a winner.
