Sweet two bedroom, one bathroom home in good condition. This home features hardwood flooring, some updates in the bathroom, eat in kitchen, large laundry/storage room and more storage in the attic. The yard is spacious and partially fenced with a concrete driveway. Located on a cul-de-sac with almost no traffic.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $89,900
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure that police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double …
A lawsuit Liberty University has filed against former president Jerry Falwell Jr. has survived its first round of legal challenges.
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for suspects after a shooting at Sandusky Park Saturday night.
Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
Lynchburg City Schools will begin the 2021-22 school year next week requiring masks be worn inside school facilities.
Ellie Eckert let a wide smile dance across her face Saturday as younger swimmers gave her hugs and pats on the back on the deck of Wildwood pool.
Watch Now: In split vote, Bedford school board rejects state model policies on treatment of transgender students
Bedford County Public Schools won't implement the Virginia Department of Education's model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students.