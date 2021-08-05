 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $89,900

Sweet two bedroom, one bathroom home in good condition. This home features hardwood flooring, some updates in the bathroom, eat in kitchen, large laundry/storage room and more storage in the attic. The yard is spacious and partially fenced with a concrete driveway. Located on a cul-de-sac with almost no traffic.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert