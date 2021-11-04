 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $99,900

Charming ranch with newer roof(Seller believes-2016) and convenient carport, nestled in the trees only a short drive to downtown Lynchburg and Madison Heights shopping and less than 3 miles to the James River for the fisherman. This home has lots of windows and natural light. According to previous owner there are wood floors under some of the carpet. There is double driveway with a private, shady rear yard backing to trees. The full walkout basement is ready for you to finish or to provide ample storage. This home is perfect for downsizing or the first time buyer. Create an additional apartment in the basement for two rental opportunities for the investor. There are so many possibilities for this adorable home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert