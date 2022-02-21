2 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $175,000

Whether you come home to stay or just for a vacation, this home is for you! It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath sitting on 6.37 acres. Large open kitchen, dining room, sitting room and an enclosed porch. In front of the home is a large front porch great for sitting and rocking as you watch nature. This home has plenty of room for entertaining. The great room is very large and offers plenty of natural light. Outside you will find a small gazebo type setting with a swing, great for relaxing. Heat pump is fairly new. Come take a look and make this home your own!