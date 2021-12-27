Whether you come home to stay or just for a vacation, this home is for you! It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath sitting on 6.37 acres. Large open kitchen, dining room, sitting room and an enclosed porch. In front of the home is a large front porch great for sitting and rocking as you watch nature. This home has plenty of room for entertaining. The great room is very large and offers plenty of natural light. Outside you will find a small gazebo type setting with a swing, great for relaxing. Heat pump is fairly new. Come take a look and make this home your own!
2 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lynchburg man was charged with murder and other offenses after police discovered a dead woman who had been missing for more than two weeks.
A Moneta woman died after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Bedford County, police said.
The latest coronavirus surge has caused cases to rise so rapidly in Virginia that the line depicting the state's single-day increase of 8,756 infections on Christmas Eve was nearly vertical.
Fifteen years after starting her first EMT classes, Capt. Candace Brown of the Lynchburg Fire Department has received this year's prestigious, competitive Governor’s Award for Outstanding Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Prehospital Provider in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The box found inside the Robert E. Lee pedestal is a time capsule. But it's not what they were looking for.
Masonry workers did indeed find a time capsule in the Lee pedestal. But officials discovered Wednesday that it's not the time capsule they were looking for.
The risk of carbon monoxide poisoning in your home skyrockets during the winter months. Learn how you can protect your family from this invisible threat.
Hardie said she intends to continue coaching and teaching younger volleyball players via area clinics or the Heart of Virginia travel program.
Prep Notebook: Brookville, LCA standouts highlight Class 3 all-state teams; Glass' Wood gets first-team nod in Class 4, and more
Brookville's Tayshaun Butler and Liberty Christian's Dillon Stowers each received first-team accolades in Class 3.
The nonprofit urban farm Lynchburg Grows is offering holiday boxes for the first time this year.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.