Quaint hunting cabin tucked away in the woods of Amherst Co., the cabin is perfect for daily trips and features a wood stove for heat! The cabin does feature a loft bedroom, and living area with small fridge, but no bathroom. This property has no public water or septic, but is surround by a creek and has electricity. Pleasant View Elementary School. Monelison Middle School. Amherst County High School. Equal Opportunity Housing. Licensed in Virginia.
2 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $49,925
A Lynchburg grand jury has indicted a city man of murder and other charges from a shooting at the James Crossing apartments in April that left its maintenance worker dead.
DJ Best lay in a hospital bed and listened as a doctor told him jarring news: The only way we can help is to place you on a ventilator.
Just like it has all season, LCA put on a clinic against visiting Abingdon. Smothering defense. A humming offensive machine. Speed and more speed.
More than 350 acres of prime real estate at Smith Mountain Lake sold for $16.2 million Thursday night in what could be the last-of-its-kind auction of such a property there.
Virginia State Police identified human remains found in early October in the town of Amherst as Helena S. Poe, 44, of Amherst.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
Hugh Freeze spent the entirety of the past week recruiting. He and his staff were on the road for in-home visits from Sunday to Thursday befor…
"I intend to go for it all," Oakes said of her senior season.
The selections for all 41 bowls will be finalized four days from now during college football’s version of Selection Sunday. There have been so…
AMHERST — A judge dismissed charges Wednesday against an Amherst man accused of first-degree murder in a June 2019 shooting that killed a 92-y…