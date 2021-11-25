 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $49,950

Quaint hunting cabin tucked away in the woods of Amherst Co., the cabin is perfect for daily trips and features a wood stove for heat! The cabin does feature a loft bedroom, and living area with small fridge, but no bathroom. This property has no public water or septic, but is surround by a creek and has electricity. Pleasant View Elementary School. Monelison Middle School. Amherst County High School. Equal Opportunity Housing. Licensed in Virginia.

