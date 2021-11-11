Quaint hunting cabin tucked away in the woods of Amherst Co., the cabin is perfect for daily trips and features a wood stove for heat! The cabin does feature a loft bedroom, and living area with small fridge, but no bathroom. This property has no public water or septic, but is surround by a creek and has electricity. Pleasant View Elementary School. Monelison Middle School. Amherst County High School. Equal Opportunity Housing. Licensed in Virginia.
2 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $50,000
A new local, family-run store selling overstock shelf-pulls as well as open-box, scratched, dented and returned retail items will open Friday.
A former attorney who practiced around Lynchburg — briefly as a criminal prosecutor — was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands from two elderly women she was working for.
The YMCA of Central Virginia announced on Tuesday it has received a $2 million gift from the Schewel-Clark family toward a major renovation of…
RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and arson in the November 2020 killing of his girlfriend in which he…
The trophy made its way through the arms of Liberty Christian players until it was finally seized by Gideon Davidson.
Nine area football squads are headed to the Virginia High School League playoffs.
After several days of counting write-in votes, the results are in: Two new faces will join the Bedford County School Board.
Bedford woman with gun fatally shot by officers
A bus driver for Nelson County Public Schools was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with driving a commercial motor vehicle under the influence and …
Hack and Hew in Wyndhurst has announced it will close its doors permanently at the end of the month.