3 Bedroom Home in Altavista - $129,900

This ranch home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with newer flooring and carpet, spacious living room with gas fireplace, eat in kitchen, screened back porch, and a huge, fenced yard with storage building. Everything is on one level and there is a 2-car carport. It's a great buy!

