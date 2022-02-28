 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Altavista - $256,500

New listing! Campbell county main level living at its finest. This beauty includes 3 Beds, 2 Bath, new metal roof, water heater, HVAC, deck, appliances, and endless updates have been completed to make this home move in ready. Beautiful landscaping with fruit trees, garden area, and perfect for children and farm animals. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. Call now for your private showing!

