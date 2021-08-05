 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Altavista - $69,900

This quaint home has a lot of potential. With its eat-in kitchen, laundry room right off the kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath it is a great place to start building your dreams. It is convenient to Route 29 and Dollar General Store (4 miles), a convenience market at Route 699 (0.6 miles), and Food Lion and the Town of Altavista is just 12 minutes away.

