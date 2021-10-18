 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $119,900

With close proximity to HWY 29 there are many possibilities to make this brick ranch new again . Located on a little over a half an acre you can make this Home your own or Flip it! 475 Toytown Road offers three bedrooms and one bath for your family. A living room with a separate den and exterior entrance. Relax on the front porch while others are playing in the yard or oversized garage/workshop. Home does need TLC. New roof in 2018 and newer Heatpump.

