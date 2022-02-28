 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $120,000

Enjoy Mountain views from the deck of this one level home with three bedrooms and one full bath and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen & dining area with attached sunroom. Large lot with a circular driveway and a storage building. This house is conveniently located only minutes from Town, Camp Trapezium & Poplar Grove Golf Course. Great investment opportunity in an area of fine homes.

