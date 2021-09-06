 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $140,000

Great starter home with lots of major updates already taken care of with a newer roof and heat pump! Home has lots of flower beds in the front and large row of shrubs along road for privacy. Main level of the home has a living room with open floor plan to the kitchen and dining area. Off the kitchen is a deck that is perfect for grilling or outdoor entertaining. To complete the main level there are three bedrooms with a full bath. The basement is open and ready for you to finish off and walks out to your private back yard. Don't wait to schedule your showing.

Bedford County treasurer’s, commissioner of revenue offices temporarily closing
Bedford County treasurer’s, commissioner of revenue offices temporarily closing

The Bedford County treasurer’s office and commissioner of the revenue’s office will be closed from Sept. 16 through Sept. 24 as the county transitions to a new tax system meant to offer more online services to Bedford County residents, and improve tracking and managing of tax billing and collections in the County, Bedford County officials announced Monday.

