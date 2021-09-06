Great starter home with lots of major updates already taken care of with a newer roof and heat pump! Home has lots of flower beds in the front and large row of shrubs along road for privacy. Main level of the home has a living room with open floor plan to the kitchen and dining area. Off the kitchen is a deck that is perfect for grilling or outdoor entertaining. To complete the main level there are three bedrooms with a full bath. The basement is open and ready for you to finish off and walks out to your private back yard. Don't wait to schedule your showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $140,000
