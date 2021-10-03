 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $164,900

The Recently Updated, Well Maintained 3BD/2BA Home sits on a Private 9.2 Acre Lot surrounded by trees on all sides. The Exterior is Highlighted by its Brand New Roof ('21), Secluded 9+ Acres including a Section of the Partridge Creek, Oversized Deck, and Spacious Gravel Parking Area. The Interior's Recent Upgrades Include: New Heat Pump & HVAC System ('20); Replacement Windows; New Kitchen Apps & Hood ('21); New Laminate Floors in Dining Room; and Newer Backsplash in Kitchen. The Interior offers: Large Living Room; Formal DR w/ New Floors; Upgraded Kitchen w/ New Apps; Breakfast Area; Family Room w/ Access to Back Deck; Master Suite w/ Attached Full BA (Jetted Tub & Separate Vanities); Two Additional Spacious BDs; Hallway Full BA; and Laundry Room. This Home is Perfect for a First-Time Homeowner, an Investor looking to Expand their Portfolio, or anyone looking to Downsize to a Quiet, Secluded Area. This Opportunity will Not Last Long - Call Today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?
National News

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

  • Updated

As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert