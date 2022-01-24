3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $189,900

This charming brick Cape Cod nestled in Monroe boasts easy access to 29, but with all the charm of country living. Mature boxwood bushes line the road & sidewalk, & a NEW 6' privacy fence, lend to a private drive.'' The 1ST floor features a spacious living room for entertaining, with gas log fireplace! Additional 1st floor rooms include bedroom, full bath, cozy den/office, formal dining and laundry room. The Kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinet space, wall mounted oven, and NEW glass-top cook stove with range hood! The second floor features full bath (with linen closet), & 2 large bedrooms. Each bedroom includes a storage room & walk-in closet! If that's not enough storage, a full size basement & oversized shed will meet all of your storage needs! NEW electrical panel was installed in February 2020 and electric service was fully upgraded to 200 Amp in May 2021. With such a convenient location (9 miles from Lynchburg & 6 miles from Amherst), this house will welcome you home!