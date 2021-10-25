 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $189,900

Awesome home offering 1 level living in the heart of Amherst and only minutes from Sweet Briar, and convenient to shopping and doctors. 3 bed 2 bath all on on level. Must see to appreciate the large corner level lot.

