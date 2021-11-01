3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $244,900

Difficult to find this price point with privacy and an absolutely gorgeous home that has been well maintained. The house sits up on a hill making for perfect view overlooking fields across the road and wildlife without a neighbor in sight. Driveway leads all the way around to the rear where you can walk your groceries straight in the back door and still have covered parking under your carport at the front entry. Main level is perfect for entertaining with an open floor plan between kitchen and living room, a nice island that will convey to new owner. Both of the main level bedrooms are large with new carpet and share a full bath. Downstairs is a third guest room with a wood stove to help heat the home. There is another full bath and separate laundry room that also doubles as great storage space. See list of improvements for full details on upgrades made in the past few years. Schedule your showing today!