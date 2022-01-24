 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $269,900

This well maintain brick home with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains is located just out of the Town with county water and high speed internet. The home offers 2 fireplaces with gas log units, appliances to convey, roof and heat pump recently replaced also there are replacement windows and storm doors. The lower level has a large den with a fireplace and a built in bar and the unfinished are has a rough in for a full bath for future expansion. There a 2 covered porches with a detached 2 car brick garage that has a half bath and a loft area.

