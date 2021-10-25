Great Home In Beautiful Neighborhood. Home With 8.6 Acres Located In Convenient Location And On A Quite Cul-De-Sac Street. This Home Is Move In Ready And Offers 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths. Open Floor Plan With Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Flooring On Both Levels, No Carpet! Oversized Den And Bedrooms. Kitchen Is Well Laid Out With All Appliances Conveying And Window Above The Kitchen Sink To Watch the Wild Life. Off The Dining Area Are French Doors Leading To The Grilling Deck And Private Backyard. The Lot is Mostly Wooded And Offers Privacy But Can Be Cleared Off For Future Projects, Buildings Etc.- Some Updates Include- New Roof, Updated Baths, New Lighting, Flooring, Freshly Painted and More! Call Today
3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $279,900
