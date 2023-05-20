Located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood, this property is just a short drive away from all the amenities that Amherst has to offer, including grocery stores, restaurants and schools. Open concept, granite countertops, spacious walk in master bathroom and closet, main level laundry room, covered patio, newly fenced in back yard and a walk up attic with ample space make this the perfect place to call home. This home won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $310,000
