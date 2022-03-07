 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $320,000

Gorgeous brick home on one of the prettiest streets in Amherst. This home is all set up for your pups with a newly fenced back yard to make life easy. Come put your stamp on this handsome three bedroom, two bath home with hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy al fresco dining on the patio off of the living room or gather around the fire pit to unwind. You will have fun decorating this spacious home from the entrance foyer to the generous sized living room, fabulous den with a fireplace, and the dining room with a bay window. Full basement with high ceilings provides great storage and can become your workout room and/or project area. Plenty of storage space throughout this home. Updates include an architectural shingle roof, two heat pumps, new LG Appliances, Anderson Windows, and a whole house generator. Only 20 minutes to Lynchburg and 45 minutes to Charlottesville from this charming home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Man fatally shot in Lynchburg

Police: Man fatally shot in Lynchburg

"The 1100 and 1200-blocks of 15th Street are currently closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic and a large police presence is expected for several hours. Residents are asked to shelter in place and all others are asked to avoid the area," police said.

After Further Review: All eyes on Alaysia Oakes

After Further Review: All eyes on Alaysia Oakes

No embarrassing curtain calls, no showboating, no gleeful shock at what she'd just accomplished. Just one wave after finishing her final race. And then, with a modest smile, the champ was gone. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert