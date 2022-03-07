3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $320,000

Gorgeous brick home on one of the prettiest streets in Amherst. This home is all set up for your pups with a newly fenced back yard to make life easy. Come put your stamp on this handsome three bedroom, two bath home with hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy al fresco dining on the patio off of the living room or gather around the fire pit to unwind. You will have fun decorating this spacious home from the entrance foyer to the generous sized living room, fabulous den with a fireplace, and the dining room with a bay window. Full basement with high ceilings provides great storage and can become your workout room and/or project area. Plenty of storage space throughout this home. Updates include an architectural shingle roof, two heat pumps, new LG Appliances, Anderson Windows, and a whole house generator. Only 20 minutes to Lynchburg and 45 minutes to Charlottesville from this charming home.