3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $349,900

This well maintained custom built modular home is situated on 6.54 acres of privacy with Partridge Creek running though the property. The home offers an open floor plan with an abandance of natural lighting, separate dining area, gas logs and walk up stairs to 2nd floor with 1152 sq. ft of unfinished space for future expansion. Enjoy the outdoors from the back deck or front porch and patio. There is a 30x 30 workshop/garage with a 12X30 lean to off the back of the shop. The car lift, air compressor and propane heater will convey. Very conveniently located between Lynchburg and Amherst.