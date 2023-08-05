Welcome to a beautiful Craftsman-style home located in the heart of Amherst Co. This nearly-new property offers beautiful mountain views from your back deck, along with a secluded feel but convenient enough to town. Pulling in you are greeted with a gorgeous A-frame front porch with timber accent, park your car in the oversized attached garage big enough for plenty of storage. Come inside to a welcoming open floor plan featuring HW floors throughout, quartz kitchen counters, plenty of beautiful cabinetry and lots of natural light that shines through. The MBR is accompanied by a large BA with a walk-in linen closet, walk-in shower and double sink vanity. Two BRs share their own BA across the house. There is a large laundry with stairs leading up to a large unfinished attic space that is a blank canvas- turn it into a hide-away office or keep for storage to access with ease. Finish the day off with watching the sunset behind the mountains on the back deck and enjoy peaceful living.