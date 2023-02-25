Open Sunday. New construction home located near Sweet Briar college is a rare gem. The craftsmanship on this home is impeccable. Featured upon arrival is a timber frame entry way on the front of the home. Enter the home to all main level living, A-frame vaulted ceilings in with windows showing the mountain views, hardwood floors, a large laundry room, and plenty of natural light. The kitchen has a large island, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, abundance of wood cabinets, and white quartz counter tops. The master suite features a large bathroom & walk in closet. The bedroom occupies it's own half of the home with a walk out to the deck giving the bedroom a view of the mountains. The downstairs has plenty of room for future expansion.This home is turn key down to the coat racks, washer/dryer, towel hangers, and many more small details. Upgrades this new home features that many spec homes do not: composite decking, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, all appliances, & wood cabinets